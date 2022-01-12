ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons Brings Surprise Capsule to Macy’s

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new capsule collection from Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons has launched via Macy’s, including some legacy-referencing denim pieces. The surprise drop—now available online and at 50 Macy’s locations—spans misses and plus sizes with an assortment of pieces ranging from dresses...

Yakoosawoo
1d ago

Used to rock Baby Phat. Wish I would've saved a couple of pieces.Beautiful girls... One exactly like Kimora and one exactly like my boy Russ🙂

Brittany Lewis
22h ago

I don't know why this is odd to me. but honestly I loved her clothing a decade ago

Michelle Williams
17h ago

YES!!! Love baby phat and got some old school items to this day looking brand new !!!

