Weekly COVID-19 testing events planned in Martinsville starting next week

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Starting next week and lasting into much of February, a series of COVID-19 testing events will take place in Martinsville.

The West Piedmont Health District says the events will take place at the Martinsville National Guard Armory’s parking lot at 315 Commonwealth Boulevard West on the following dates:

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 23

The clinics will run from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the dates listed above.

At each testing site, a limit of 100 people will be able to be tested. There are no age limits or registration that is required to attend. Simply drive in and be sure you are wearing a mask.

No pets are allowed inside of any of the vehicles arriving with people to be tested.

