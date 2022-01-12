ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens claim forward Rem Pitlick off waivers from Wild

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUHV8_0djvvC9h00

The Montreal Canadiens claimed forward Rem Pitlick off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Pitlick, 24, registered six goals and five assists in 20 games this season for the Wild.

“Rem’s played well in spurts,” Wild coach Dean Evason said of the decision this week to waive Pitlick. “He’s competed. He’s tried. It’s just a situation where we’re going to go in another direction.”

A third-round draft pick by Nashville in 2016, Pitlick had two assists in 11 games with the Predators from 2019-21.

Pitlick’s younger brother, Rhett, was a fifth-round pick by Montreal in 2019 and currently plays for the University of Minnesota.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Chicago Tribune

Seth Jones among 4 members of the Chicago Blackhawks placed in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks added four members of the team to the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday: defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe, head trainer Mike Gapski and head equipment manager Troy Parchman. Jones’ inclusion on the list was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by the Hawks shortly before game time against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Jones was ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Michael Houser
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Rem Pitlick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Montreal Canadiens#Predators#Blue Jackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

35K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy