Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run of 20-year-old woman

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 1 day ago
The West Allis Police Department said that it has arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a 20-year-old woman Tuesday morning.

The suspect is described as a 54-year-old man from Milwaukee.

On Jan. 11, police said in a statement that officers were called to STH100 and South 108th Street around 6:24 a.m. There they found the deceased victim, described as a 20-year-old woman. Family identified her as Donniesha Harris. They started a GoFundMe for her.

A preliminary investigation by police found the vehicle was driving northbound when it hit the woman as she was crossing the road. The vehicle then drove away.

Bruce Mishler
1d ago

Thank God they found the driver and they will be held accountable. Another great job by our police department. Thank them.

