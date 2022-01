Western policy makers remain as puzzled now as their counterparts were on the eve of the Cold War forty years ago about Russia's geopolitical intentions. Is the Kremlin preparing to launch an invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, which increasingly sees itself as part of the West, if sweeping security guarantees Russia has demanded are rebuffed? Or is the ominous Russian military buildup along Ukraine's borders an exercise in brinkmanship, a maneuver by President Vladimir Putin to try to wring more than he otherwise would from the United States and European allies at the negotiating table?

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO