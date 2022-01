Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson announced Thursday afternoon that he is returning for his senior season in Aggieland. Richardson started all 12 games in 2021, ringing up four tackles and a pass breakup at Colorado, six tackles against Arkansas, and 13 stops versus Ole Miss. He also registered his third career pick and seven tackles in the upset win over College Football Playoff finalist Alabama. In all, he was third on the team in tackles with 65 of them (44 solos) and added three pass breakups and 6.5 tackles for loss operating in the box.

