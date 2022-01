Kendrick Perkins is a retired NBA player who now is a host at ESPN’s First Take and also a player analyst for the same company. Recently Kendrick Perkins appreciated Jaylen Brown via a tweet from his personal handle as the star got his first ever career triple-double but at the same time also fired a shot towards Jayson Tatum for not performing well. Jayson Tatum not really liking Kendrick Perkins dragging him in and bringing him down tweeted: “Normalizing uplifting one man without bringing another one down… JB played great it’s alright to leave it at that” all this heat around gave rise to the beef between the analyst and stars of Boston Celtics.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO