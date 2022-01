GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A former member of the Grand Blanc Community Schools Board of Education has been appointed to the county Board of Commissioners. Commissioners, who deadlocked over the appointment last week, voted 5-2 on Wednesday, Jan. 12, for James Avery, director of education and talent for the Flint and Genesee Group, to finish the term of Mark Young, the former chairman of the commission who resigned from the District 5 seat at the end of 2021.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO