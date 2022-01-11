Drive business and IT to greater levels

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

What are the best ways to use SDN in your environment? How do you know which...

www.infoworld.com

TravelPulse

How Finding Your Travel Niche Can Drive Business

When you think about a variety of professions – teachers, doctors, attorneys, etc. – they all specialize in one way or another. Educators usually teach a specific subject; doctors have areas of expertise to enhance the quality of patient care, and attorneys focus on a specific type of law to better serve their clients.
TRAVEL
Infoworld

A Deep Dive into Business Analytics

Mired in endless data from disparate internal and external systems, businesses are under immense competitive pressure to clear the way for better-informed decisions. Without an expedient and cost-effective way to access a cross-section of data, both the descriptive analytics of traditional business intelligence (BI) and the predictive power of business analytics (BA) are effectively stymied by having too much of a good thing.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

Cisco Business Critical Services Overview

Cisco understands the volatility and complexity facing businesses. In today's evolving, digital world, you need technology to help drive a competitive advantage, empower your hybrid workers, and provide a superior customer experience. You need resilient, adaptive, and transformative IT. Cisco Business Critical Services’ flexible advisory services leverages analytics-driven expertise with...
ECONOMY
Infoworld

5 Ways to Manage Demand Swings in Your Contact Center (ContactBabel eBook)

In this eBook, you’ll discover how using digital channels, AI, automation and other technologies can manage interactions with little to no support from a live agent. In addition, implementing these technologies can help you improve your KPIs, from lower AHT and abandoned rates, to higher FCR and CSAT. And when an agent is needed, ensuring they have timely and effective support will lead help them resolve customer issues faster, leading to a better customer experience.
TECHNOLOGY
myrtlebeachsc.com

Business Improvements to Drive you Onwards

No business worth its salt stays static. If you have not implemented any changes for a while, you can be sure that you are doing things wrong. Even if you are doing well at the moment, if you do not conduct the relevant research and discover new and ingenious ways to upgrade your business, you will eventually fall behind. All good business owners know that trends come and go, and new technology arises all the time. Some of it could be extremely beneficial to your business. As a business owner, it is up to you to discover just what exactly will make your business more efficient and competitive.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

Market Insight Report Reprint: Verizon’s managed detection and response service targets an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape

Even though enterprise security teams have more tools, bigger budgets and greater executive support than ever before, the challenge of protecting assets, data, people and workloads has never been more difficult. As threats become more vicious, the attack surface expands, and as the tools, systems, services and data organizations depend on become more interconnected and interdependent, security teams are struggling to adapt and rapidly detect and respond to the threats targeting their business. A lack of visibility, scale and expertise is only exacerbating these challenges.
MARKETS
Infoworld

Mobile Security Index 2021 SMB spotlight : A deep dive into the state of mobile security in small and medium businesses

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) may lack the resources and IT budgets of large enterprises, but mobile and cloud-based technologies are leveling the playing field. In this report, we explore some of the specific challenges facing SMBs and how the increase in working from home has affected their security readiness. Unless otherwise stated, data in this report is based on the responses of SMB participants—those working at companies with fewer than 500 employees—in the latest MSI survey.
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
@growwithco

Using These Pricing Strategies to Drive Business

Pricing experts that work with companies from Sally Beauty to Eventbrite share how brands are changing their game plans to counter inflation and supply chain pressures. Many consumers are facing financial pressures this year, while others have savings and pent-up demand. Inefficient pricing strategies can leave potential profits on the...
BUSINESS
Infoworld

Automakers Turn to the Cloud to Cost- Effectively Meet High-Performance- Compute Requirements

Cloud offerings are benefiting companies across many vertical industries, and automotive manufacturing is a prime example. Automakers are finding that the cloud is a good fit for their more advanced simulation tools, which require high-performance computing (HPC) and modern cloud capabilities. They are also finding that the cloud is more flexible and less expensive than on-premises compute solutions and a great fit for the digital design solutions that pervade the industry.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

A Strategic Edge: The case for vendor relationships

Everything IT manages on a day-to-day basis has grown in size and complexity—more devices, more apps, more data, and more vendors. Many of the tasks related to daily operations are limiting important business innovations. In fact, 56% of IT leaders say they plan to outsource more, and of those who already do, 77% feel positive about their outsourcing relationship. Learn how HP’s lifecycle, manageability and security services manage the workload created by the decentralized and remote workplace, performing functional and tactical tasks, as well as offering strategic insight on everything from device usage to enterprise risk management.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

386 Systems Provides Continuity To Customers With Proactive Monitoring

386 Systems is an IT service provider in Peru and a long time HP partner. 386 Systems simplifies IT services and device management for businesses across South America by providing Device as a Service (DaaS). Leveraging the HP TechPulse analytics dashboard customers also benefit from proactive monitoring and visibility into potential issues regarding device health and security. Learn how 386 Systems is helping free customers’ IT departments from time-consuming support, security and device management tasks while reducing costs.
SOFTWARE
Infoworld

Customer Operations for Dummies®, ServiceNow Special Edition

Customer service is much more than customer engagement. Customer service is made up of numerous components. It includes customer engagement plus case resolution flowing through the front, middle, and back offices. It also optimizes field services if applicable. Solving just one or two of these areas won’t solve for the entire experience and will keep customer service as a department rather than a company-wide philosophy. Explore this insightful ebook to uncover all ways to gain the productivity benefits from getting customer operations right—the first time.
ECONOMY
Infoworld

From Keeping Pace to Staying Ahead: Effective L&D in Financial Services

Jobs are changing, employers are scrambling, and HR and L&D professionals are feeling the pressure. Ensure your learning and development offerings are aligned with the mission-critical skills and outcomes financial services companies need to take teams from keeping pace to staying ahead. In this guide, unpack approaches and content financial...
ECONOMY
Infoworld

Productive AI: How to Achieve Operational and Business Value

Employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) can provide organizations with a significant competitive advantage. With AI, employees can work smarter and alleviate time spent on redundant office tasks. AI can help IT leaders and serve as a catalyst for digital transformation, bridging silos, and promoting cross-functional ideation. This whitepaper details how to effectively leverage AI for your business.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

Transforming the Supply Chain with Visibility and Collaboration

There’s little doubt that supply chain disruption is here to stay. Companies that can evolve and change will survive – and those that can’t? They may fall by the wayside. The list of challenges is a long one, according to two studies from Harvard Business Review and IDG – and the risks are very real.
ECONOMY
American Banker

Leveraging unified communications to drive business value in financial services

Cloud enabled unified communications -- also known as unified communications as a service, or UCaaS -- brings many benefits to financial institutions by creating more efficient and effective means of communication, enhancing their customer relationships, and improving productivity and employee engagement. Incorporating a comprehensive platform that includes messaging, video, and phone offers both employees and customers numerous options for engaging in conversations and making financial decisions. Because unified communications open more channels for communication, banks and investment management companies are able to meet customers where they are and via their preferred methods of interacting and communicating, while empowering employees to work productively from any location. Join speakers from [SoFi or First Bank], RingCentral, and [Maven Wave or Deloitte] as they discuss how a unified communications strategy can help drive value for your company by:
ECONOMY
Beta News

How AI can offer businesses greater control over their payments [Q&A]

We none of us particularly like handing over money, and that applies equally to businesses and individuals. Payments are essential to the commercial world, up to now though they've always been a quite labor intensive to process. But what if it could be automated? Would you feel comfortable handing over control of payments to AI?
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
