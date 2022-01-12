ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Buick Envision Among Best SUVs Under $40,000, Says Consumer Reports

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Buick Envision is among the best new crossovers available to purchase for less than $40,000, according to the experts over at Consumer Reports. A Consumer Reports owner survey gives the 2022 Buick Envision a score of 84 out of a possible 100 points, with the publication’s readers awarding it...

gmauthority.com

CNET

Buy one of the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

The market for new cars is, frankly, absurd right now. With prices climbing higher seemingly every month, it may be tough to know where to start. Well, we hope you can start here. You don't need to spend more than $40,000 to buy a great SUV. You can spend less and nab something that suits you perfectly well.
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Recommends 2 Compact SUVs Over the Toyota RAV4 Prime

Consumer Reports and other reviewers highly recommend the Toyota RAV4 Prime. It’s well known as one of the best compact SUVs on the market. In a surprising turn of events, for 2022, Consumer Reports actually recommends 2 small SUVs over the Toyota RAV4 Prime. What makes the 2022 Hyundai Tucson and 2022 Subaru Forester better?
CarBuzz.com

Can't Afford A New Lexus LX? Here Are 6 Cheaper Luxury SUVs

For the first time since 2007, Lexus has an all-new flagship SUV. The 2022 Lexus LX arrives on the scene as the fourth-generation for the longstanding nameplate, now sporting a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood. Lexus finally ditched its tried and true 5.7-liter V8, but don't think the V6 is a downgrade because it produces 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque (up from 383 hp and 403 lb-ft from the V8). This engine is also used in the latest Toyota Tundra and Land Cruiser, though the latter will no longer be sold in the US.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best SUVs to Buy in 2022

SUVs are everywhere. They're the hot, molten core of American vehicular life, serving their owners and passengers as commuter shuttles, school buses, off-road toys, and everything in between. And of course, SUVs—or crossover SUVs, if you prefer—come in just about every form imaginable, with various models offering features including two or three rows of seats, huge internal combustion power, towing capability, hybrid or electric propulsion, modern safety and convenience technology, and more. The best SUVs are available in every size and price class, from small city runabouts to huge workhorses and from bare-bones rock crawlers to full-bore luxury liners. Here at MotorTrend, we've tested and driven them all—and then ranked them in our Ultimate Car Rankings. If you're looking for the top-rated SUVs for 2022, these are our picks in every segment we rank.
Carscoops

10 Classic Cars And SUVs That Are Set To Rise In Value In 2022

As prices of used vehicles rise so high that they’re actually messing with the national inflation rate, Hagerty is looking forward to 2022. It has, once again, published its list of classic vehicles whose values, it believes, are climbing even faster than the rest of the industry. The list...
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Subcompact Crossovers and SUVs to Buy in 2022

Subcompact SUVs are tough to get right. Consumers look for space, versatility, technology, and style in one big-SUV-cosplaying package—and they hope to not pay much for the privilege. So, while the margins are thinner than on bigger crossovers and SUVs, customer expectations are not. Some players, such as the Subaru Crosstrek and Kia Soul, have been in the game for a couple of generations, but they've been joined in the past six years or so by a gaggle of new competitors from manufacturers trying to gain a bigger share of this ultra-hot market.
SlashGear

A $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox EV SUV is coming

Forget the six-figure Silverado EV: the most exciting upcoming electric Chevrolet could be a far more attainable pair of SUVs. The automaker accompanied its electric pickup news at CES 2022 today with the confirmation that an Chevrolet Equinox EV SUV is coming, along with a larger Chevrolet Blazer EV SUV.
MotorBiscuit

Best Luxury Full-Size SUVs of 2022, According to Consumer Reports

Each class of vehicles receives an overall rank from Consumer Reports every year. The ranking is based on valuable metrics like predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, a road test, and more. Surprisingly, the best luxury full-size SUVs of 2022 come from three different automakers you might not expect. Although, only one ranked notably higher than the rest.
KOMO News

Consumer Reports: The most (and least) reliable cars for 2022

Price isn't the only thing to consider when shopping for a new car. You want a reliable ride. According to the new Consumer Reports Auto Reliability Survey, Lincoln is the least reliable brand. The predicted reliability rankings for 2022 models are based on feedback from subscribers about their experiences with more than 300,000 vehicles.
Ars Technica

Here are the 10 best cars, trucks, and SUVs we tested in 2021

I can barely believe it's once again that time of year when I sit down and look through everything we drove during the last 12 months to see what stood out. And what a 12 months they've been, with a number of highly anticipated new models, including quite a few new battery electric vehicles. In fact, more than half of my top 10 are BEVs, which says good things about ever-expanding consumer options. Read on to find out what impressed in 2021.
MotorBiscuit

Least Satisfying SUVs and Crossovers, According to Consumer Reports

The least satisfying SUVs and crossovers disappoint those who get behind the wheel. Consumer Reports chose them based on a member survey to measure the current state of owner satisfaction. Of them, these SUVs and crossovers turned out to be below expectations. More owners said they wouldn’t repurchase these vehicles. CR then combines the owners’ satisfaction and whether they’d purchase or not with its ratings on testing and reliability. Together, they make the least satisfying SUVs and crossovers, according to Consumer Reports.
The Car Connection

Honda Accord: Best Sedan To Buy 2022

The Honda Accord wins our Best Sedan To Buy 2022 with a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10. That rating ties the Hyundai Sonata, Lexus ES, and Kia K5, which are all newer than the Accord. Last redesigned for 2018, the fastback sedan may be due for a redesign for 2023, yet its graceful style, feature-loaded value, roominess, and balanced handling still give it an edge.
Consumer Reports.org

Cars With the Best and Worst Results in Consumer Reports' Road Tests

The best cars in Consumer Reports' ratings shine in our road tests. Scores from these tests, which are incorporated into Overall Scores, are based on more than 50 individual tests and evaluations. Our list below highlights vehicles with top road-test scores presented on a 100-point scale, plus those at the...
gmauthority.com

Are Rodents Chewing Up The Wiring In Your General Motors Vehicle?

Are rodents chewing up the wiring in your General Motors vehicle? It may seem like a strange, out-of-pocket question, but this is, unfortunately, becoming more of a problem among owners of later model-year vehicles. Some years back, the world’s automakers began using soy-based wiring coating in their vehicles. In addition...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Trax Among Least Satisfying Vehicles To Own, Says Consumer Reports

The Chevy Trax is among the least satisfying vehicles to own, according to a new study from Consumer Reports. CR recently put out a report entitled “10 Least Satisfying Cars, According to Consumer Reports,” which ranks new vehicles based on the average degree of owner satisfaction reported by its readers. CR also used its own road test and reported reliability scores when deciding where to rank vehicles on the list.
News - What Car?

Best used small SUVs for less than £10,000

It's fair to say that many car-buyers have fallen in love with small SUVs, turning their backs on more conventional hatchbacks in favour of these rugged-looking tots. And why not? Today’s best combine a high driving position with a practical and versatile interior that offers room for the whole family, yet they're still easy to drive and park.
MotorBiscuit

Most Discounted New SUVs Right Now, According to Consumer Reports

What are the most discounted new SUVs available right now? Throughout the year, automakers tend to offer deals on various models. SUVs are some of the most in-demand vehicles globally, especially in America. However, end-of-the-year holiday sales don’t provide much relief in the current market. According to Consumer Reports, there are a few less popular SUVs with more availability that, on average, are selling at a discounted price.
