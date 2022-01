Notes and highlights from today in Tallahassee. Sixty Days — A prime-time look at the 2021 Legislative Session:. With little debate, the Senate Reapportionment Committee unanimously approved its draft of Florida’s congressional map. The formal bill (SB 102) takes a map crafted over months (S 8040) and turns it into legislation. The map preserves the same number of Black and Hispanic majority-minority and effective minority districts in the state. Using data from the 2020 presidential election, the map contains 16 districts that voted for Donald Trump and 12 for Joe Biden. Here’s your nightly rundown.

