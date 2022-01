Charlie Partridge is one of the best defensive line coaches in college football. Year after year, the Pitt Panthers finish the season as one of the top teams in college football when it comes to sacking the opposing quarterback. Part of that is due to the Panthers defensive scheme but it also has to do with the type of players Partridge and Pat Narduzzi look to bring into the program. Pitt has proven that they don’t have to bring in 4- and 5-star players to develop into pass rushing studs in their system. Rashad Weaver, Patrick Jones, Haba Baldonado, Jaylen Twyman and Calijah Kancey are some recent examples of that.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO