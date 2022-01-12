Chesterfield Police Arrest Mother in Child Abuse Case

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA – Chesterfield County Police have arrested a mother at the center of a child abuse case that police were made aware of due to a social media posting. Police said that they have arrested 20-year-old Astrid Sanchez-Diaz in connection to the case.

At about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday December 29, 2021, police responded to a report of a video circulating on social media depicting a woman shaking and roughly handling a small infant. The woman was identified as 20-year-old Astrid Sanchez Diaz and the infant as her four-month-old son. Sanchez Diaz appears to be making threats to the child's father as she is assaulting their child.