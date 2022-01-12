ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Giissmo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub $9.85

By Devendra
techbargains.com
 1 day ago

Amazon has the Giissmo 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for a low $9.85 after Coupon Code: "6NEVJV9W" (Exp 1/30)....

www.techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Apple's 2021 iPad drops to lowest price of the year on Amazon

The 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad is the brand's 9th gen entry-level tablet. Over the 2020 iPad, it provides faster performance and double the storage. Right now, you can get the 256GB Apple iPad for $449 at Amazon. Typically, this tablet retails for $479, so that's $30 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for this 9th gen iPad and one of the best iPad deals we've seen all year.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb C#Giissmo
Richmond.com

3 of the best Wi-Fi routers on the market right now

In today’s streaming wonderland, if you don’t have a router that’s up to the task, your stream could wind up little more than a trickle, and your 4K TV could look a lot more like standard definition. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest generation of Wi-Fi, and it...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Linksys Hydra Pro 6, unveiled at CES 2022, is the Wi-Fi 6 router I've been waiting for

I really want Wi-Fi 6 at home, but I've been scanning our best wireless routers guide with a frown: the good ones are really, really expensive. So I'm delighted to see a big-spec Wi-Fi 6 router from a big name that doesn't have a big price tag. The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 has just been announced at CES 2022 and it's the firm's most affordable Wi-Fi 6 product yet.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The 2021 iPad is $50 off at Amazon today, but hurry!

It’s no secret that iPads are some of the most powerful and versatile devices you can own. Whether it’s for taking notes, playing immersive games, creating content, or watching high-definition movies, an iPad can do it all. You can even turn an iPad into your daily computer with additional peripherals. However, iPad deals tend to be few and far between, which is why we’re very excited to share this fantastic offer on an iPad that you can pick up on Amazon right now. You can buy the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro for just $749, which is a $50 discount on the original price of $799. That’s an absolute steal of a price for the latest version of the most powerful iPad yet. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Verge

Apple’s latest iPad is back down to its best price at Amazon

It’s New Year’s Eve, and while that means we are very soon waving goodbye (and good riddance) to the year 2021, it just wouldn’t be special enough day without a selection of great tech deals from your friends at Verge Deals. This has certainly been a jam-packed year full of, well, chaos, but also some great gadgets and worthwhile savings that help you save some coin along the way. While we can’t wait to bring you even more in 2022, let’s not get ahead of ourselves too quickly. Below, we’ll highlight some of the best deals for you in the world of tech.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Your Wi-Fi router will charge your new Samsung TV remote

Samsung's CES announcements are in full flow. The company has already unveiled its new TVs, monitors, and Gaming Hub, with more to come. In addition to announcing new TVs, Samsung has also unveiled a new TV remote that comes with a slick charging trick. Last year, Samsung introduced an Eco...
ELECTRONICS
electrek.co

DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W AC at $135 , more in New Green Deals

If you’re wanting to be prepared for any situation that arises, having a portable power station in an emergency kit is a solid choice all around. The DBPOWER model on sale today offers a few crucial features to have on hand in an emergency. The 250W AC plugs can power small appliances and other crucial devices if the power goes out, and there are two USB-A and an 18W Type-C port in addition to an LED light and the ability to recharge via solar panels or your car. It’s a solid package all around for its sale price of $135, making now a great time to pick it up. You’ll also find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
ELECTRONICS
manofmany.com

9 Best USB C Hubs for Windows and Mac

As any Windows or Mac user could tell you, the trend towards sleek and thinner designs has often come at a cost to the number and types of ports on your devices. That’s where USB C Hubs come in – a handy and portable plug-in for your laptop or computer with almost every port imaginable, so you’ll never be short on space again. If you’re looking for the best on the market, here’s our roundup of the nine best USB C Hubs for Windows and Mac.
TECHNOLOGY
TechHive

JBL upgrades its massive Boombox 3 Bluetooth speaker to a 3-way configuration

JBL announced plans at CES to release a third version of its largest portable Bluetooth speaker. The $500 Boombox 3 will feature an entirely new 3-way speaker system consisting of a racetrack-shaped subwoofer, two mid-range drivers, and two tweeters. The latest iteration of the Boombox 3 promises deeper bass and...
CELL PHONES
Middletown Press

Charge all your gadgets at once with this 6-in-1 USB power hub

Every writer has their own preferred beat. From reporting on the men who try to jack up their semen production with supplements to the time a psychic read my butt to tell the future, it’s safe to say I’ve found mine. Nowadays, I’m on whichever beat produces stories...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Get ahead of the curve with Satechi’s new USB-4 MacBook hubs

At CES 2022, Satechi debuted two new accessories designed for the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBooks. Both the USB-4 Multiport Adapter and the Pro Hub Max expand the ports available on the new laptops, opening up possibilities for connectivity. And, in the case of the adapter’s 8K HDMI...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Anker 735 Nano II USB-C Charger with 3 Ports

With GaN II technology, Anker 735 Nano II USB-C charger is capable of charging 3 devices simutaneously as keeping a compact footprint. Let’s have a look if you like the design. The 735 Nano II measures 1.5 × 1.15 × 2.6 inches and weighs 5.6 ounces. As shown in...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Baseus 160W USB-C QC5 PD3 3-Port Car Charger $25.29

Amazon has the Baseus 160W USB-C QC5 PD3 3-Port Car Charger for a low $25.29 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "160WCC45" (Exp 1/7). This is originally $45.99, so you save 50% off list price. QC5.0 fast charging and 3 ports 100W+30W+30W. Built-in intelligent circuit design protects against...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy