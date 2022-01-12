ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Lindsey Vonn is 'happy' for ex Tiger Woods's recovery: 'We are friends'

By Megan Armstrong
 1 day ago
Lindsey Vonn. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods are leading very separate lives now, but Vonn is in a reflective mood surrounding her memoir Rise, released yesterday (Jan. 11).

"We are friends and, of course, I'm happy that he is back and healthy," the 37-year-old most decorated female skier of all time told Entertainment Tonight of her ex's ongoing recovery from a traumatic car accident last February. "It was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids."

Woods, a 15-time major champion, suffered open fractures in his tibia and fibula, and the golf icon returned to the course last month with his son, Charlie.

Woods and Vonn dated for nearly three years before announcing their split in 2015. The former Olympian was previously married to fellow skier Thomas Vonn. Most recently, in December 2020, Vonn and NHL star P.K. Subban called off their engagement after, again, roughly three years together.

"I just think, generally, it's really difficult to date anyone in the public eye, and I’ve always been a really open person," Vonn added. "But I think I learned that there’s some things that need to be kept private. And as much as I didn’t want to share everything that makes me happy and all the fun times that I had, that's also just for me and my partner, and I didn't need to share that. So it's difficult, obviously, being in this position because everyone wants a scoop and no one wants to know what I’m doing."

Below, watch Vonn open up about her athletic triumphs and mental health journey.

