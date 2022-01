JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It took about 45 minutes for 45 years of business to go up in smoke Thursday morning on north Main Street. “A lot of prayers would be nice," said Seham Kassees-Salazar. "A lot a lot of prayers. As much as my son’s helped the community and everybody, let’s hope and pray they will pull together for them as well.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO