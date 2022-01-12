ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

By Associated Press
Sentinel & Enterprise
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to...

www.sentinelandenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates surge by most in almost 2 years

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The interest rate on the most popular type of U.S. home loan surged last week by the most in two years and has climbed back roughly to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after signals that the Federal Reserve would be raising rates sooner and faster than previously expected.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
KTLA

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Inflation rose at a near 40-year high in December

Inflation rose at its highest level in nearly 40 years last month after a 7% YoY bump. How we got here: Prices for cars, gas, food, and furniture increased in 2021, while government stimulus, low interest rates, and vaccine distribution propped up demand for goods and services, per the AP.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fed nominee Brainard: Fighting inflation is top priority

Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden s nominee for the Federal Reserve's No. 2 spot, said Thursday that combating high inflation is the central bank's top priority and said she believed the Fed could reduce it without sacrificing economic growth.Testifying at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Brainard noted that inflation is “too high, and working people around the country are concerned about how far their paychecks will go.”“We are taking actions ... that I have confidence will be bringing inflation down, while continuing to allow the labor market to return to full strength over time,” she said....
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Paul Wiseman
Person
Paul Volcker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Economy#Consumer Price Index#Fed#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Americans#The Labor Department#European
FOXBusiness

Welcome to Biden's inflation tax, America

It’s official. Consumer prices have broken the 7% inflation barrier for the first time since the last days of Jimmy Carter. Call it déjà vu all over again for those of us who are old enough to remember the malaise and hardships of the 1970s when we used to see bumper stickers that read: "My take-home pay won’t take me home."
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve official indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
AFP

Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy