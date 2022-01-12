Statewide – DART to Operate a Reduced Service Level in New Castle County on Weekdays Beginning Thursday, January 13

Glasgow — Traffic Information: DelDOT announces lane restrictions on Route 40 at Frazer Road for traffic signal construction. Lane restrictions will be in place both eastbound and westbound, and motorists are asked to use caution in the area and expect minor delays. Times and Dates: 9:00 AM to 2 PM Thursday, January 13th, pending weather. [More]

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO