New Castle County, DE

Statewide – DART to Operate a Reduced Service Level in New Castle County on Weekdays Beginning Thursday, January 13

Statewide —

Due to staffing shortages DART will operate a temporary reduced service schedule in New Castle County effective Thursday, January 13, 2022 until further notice. Routes 5, 6, 8, 18, 20, 31, 35, 43, 52, 53, 63 and 301 will experience a slight reduction in trips during weekdays. DART’s regularly scheduled weekend service will operate normal service levels. [More]

New Castle County – Lane Restrictions on Route 40

Glasgow — Traffic Information: DelDOT announces lane restrictions on Route 40 at Frazer Road for traffic signal construction. Lane restrictions will be in place both eastbound and westbound, and motorists are asked to use caution in the area and expect minor delays. Times and Dates: 9:00 AM to 2 PM Thursday, January 13th, pending weather. [More]
