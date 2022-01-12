Statewide – DART to Operate a Reduced Service Level in New Castle County on Weekdays Beginning Thursday, January 13
Statewide —
Due to staffing shortages DART will operate a temporary reduced service schedule in New Castle County effective Thursday, January 13, 2022 until further notice. Routes 5, 6, 8, 18, 20, 31, 35, 43, 52, 53, 63 and 301 will experience a slight reduction in trips during weekdays. DART’s regularly scheduled weekend service will operate normal service levels. [More]
