ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Newsom visits San Diego camp cleanup to promote plan on homelessness

By Matt Meyer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBGqc_0djvneOF00

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Diego Wednesday morning to visit an encampment downtown and promote the state’s attempts to address homelessness.

The camp, along the freeway near 17th and G streets in East Village, was in the process of getting cleared out by City Net , an organization contracted through the city to clean up encampments and offer resources to the people who have been living there.

‘Suspicious’ fire damages home of Nathan Fletcher, Lorena Gonzalez

Case workers had been visiting the site nearly daily for about a month, a City Net spokesperson said, connecting 10 people with shelters and other resources before moving them out of the area.

Speaking at the camp Wednesday morning, Newsom praised the effort as a model for the statewide approach, and promised that funds would continue to flow from Sacramento toward cities working on similar efforts.

“Tents and encampments: Unacceptable, out of control,” the governor said, flanked by cleanup crews. “Fourteen billion dollars over the next few years will be invested for interventions out on the streets, dealing with underlying issues, long-term but also short-term solutions.”

The news conference was part of the governor’s continued promotion of the California Blueprint , his plan for tackling five “existential threats” through a proposed $286.4 billion budget . Homelessness is one of the key threats identified by the plan.

Newsom has proposed spending an additional $2 billion for mental health services, housing and clearing homeless encampments. That’s in addition to a $12 billion package from 2021, totaling the $14 billion he referenced Wednesday.

The combination would create a projected 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots. More details on the California governor’s budget are available on the state’s website .

Some of the funds will go directly to support local efforts like Wednesday’s cleanup, Newsom said. That money will be provided based on whether cities’ plans meet a series of standards laid out by the state.

Mayor Todd Gloria was on hand for Wednesday’s event, touting the work of the city’s Homeless Strategies and Solutions Department and San Diego’s continued partnership with the state .

Pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise, but not from COVID

“What we’re doing is not simply moving people from one intersection to the next,” Gloria said. “Instead, what we’re doing is connecting them with services, getting them into shelters and then moving them into permanent housing.

Gloria and Newsom could be seen helping City Net crews with trash cleanup at the camp before addressing reporters.

The organization will work with the city through at least June 2022, deploying three outreach teams to work with the San Diego Housing Commission and its network of providers for shelter and supportive services, ranging from transportation, case management and mental health support.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 15

Eddy
1d ago

They don’t want to end this. It’s big business. Too much money involved. There was a group talking to Elon Musk about how it would take $6 billion to end world hunger. He told them, I’ll write you a check right now. Show me the details and you have the money. They backed off admitting that they don’t have a viable plan and that in actuality it can’t be done.

Reply
3
tanny Atienza
1d ago

He should go to Tenderloin district in San Francisco and clean it up all those druggist and pusher..smh

Reply
5
Todd
21h ago

By giving all the illegal immigrants free healthcare it’s just gonna be like before you won’t have enough money for the citizens of the United States that’s how the Democrats work

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Newsom details California’s plans to invest in transportation

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Newsom was in the South Bay on Thursday to share “significant” transportation and infrastructure investments, according to his office. He said the latest budget proposal is intentionally focused on bringing together issues related to climate, health, economic and workforce development – with transportation being a key aspect within […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Society
KRON4 News

Nurses protest at Bay Area hospitals for safer working conditions

(BCN) — Nurses plan to demonstrate at eight Bay Area hospitals Thursday to demand safer working conditions from the hospital industry. The union action — planned by the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United and Caregiver Healthcare Employees Union — will also condemn the decision announced Saturday by the California Department of Public Health letting asymptomatic […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fletcher
Person
Todd Gloria
Person
Lorena Gonzalez
Person
Gavin Newsom
KRON4 News

San Francisco health officials: Upgrade masks, update vaccines

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health says masks should be upgraded and vaccines need to be updated. Health officials have also made changes to booster requirements at large events such as concerts and sports games. A cloth mask like this doesn’t cut it when it comes to omicron. The experts […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Supportive Housing#City Net#The California Blueprint
KRON4 News

Hundreds of Santa Clara County residents and businesses may be entitled to unclaimed money

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) announced that it’s sitting on nearly half a million unclaimed dollars. The DTAC published a list this week of 676 individuals and businesses who are potential owners of $490, 476 in unclaimed general collections money. The list includes money […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area-based sticker business to move from Petaluma to Utah

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Mrs. Grossman’s Sticker Factory will be moving its headquarters from Petaluma to Utah, the company said Wednesday in a letter. Mrs. Grossman’s Sticker Factory will leave its 50,000 square-foot building in the Bay Area and has a building lined up in Utah to move its operations there this upcoming spring. The […]
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy