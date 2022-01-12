Arrest made in December armed robbery in Atascadero

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Police have arrested a Paso Robles man who is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Atascadero.

The robbery happened on Dec. 18 on the 9000 block of Coromar Court. The woman gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and the man fled the scene.

A man who matched the description of the suspect was seen about a mile south of the robbery scene shortly after.

Law enforcement searched the area with a helicopter and police dogs to try and find the suspected robber, but he ultimately got away.

On Tuesday, police from Atascadero and Paso Robles served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Santa Ynez Avenue in Paso Robles. A 38-year-old Paso Robles man was taken into custody as part of the investigation and was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

He faces possible charges for related to the armed robbery.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information about is urged to contact the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051 .

