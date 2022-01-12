ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish Join Coachella 2022 Lineup

By Dave Brooks, Billboard
 1 day ago
After two years of postponements and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Billboard has confirmed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s official 2022 lineup, including Harry Styles , Billie Eilish , Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Swedish House Mafia.

Billboard confirmed the lineup with a source after a poster with the names began making the rounds early Wednesday.

The news comes nearly two years after the 2020 iteration – which was slated to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean – was postponed several times during the pandemic. Billboard had previously confirmed that Scott and Rage Against the Machine will no longer headline 2022 Coachella. Scott was dropped from the lineup following the tragic death of 10 attendees at his Astroworld festival in Houston on Nov. 5. In August, it was revealed that Ocean would instead headline the festival in 2023.

The 2020 edition of Coachella, originally set for April, was moved to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic before being canceled entirely. Soon enough, as the virus continued to spread, the 2021 festival was also canceled.

Coachella 2022 is currently set for April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.

