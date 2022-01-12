ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

FTC's Second Antitrust Attempt Against Facebook Gets Past The First Hurdle

By Mike Masnick
Tech Dirt
 1 day ago

As you'll recall, at the end of 2020, the FTC filed an antitrust case against Facebook. Last summer, the district court dismissed the case, noting that the complaint was "legally insufficient," and didn't really back up its central claims. Based on that, the FTC went back to the drawing board and...

www.techdirt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Legal action against Facebook seeks compensation for 44 million UK users

A multibillion-pound legal claim has been launched against Facebook in the UK, which if successful could see more than 44 million people compensated over “unfair” terms and conditions being imposed on users.Competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched the class-action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, accusing the technology giant of abusing its market dominance, and seeking a minimum of £2.3 billion in damages.The legal action argues that Facebook used its dominant position to force users to agree to terms and conditions which then allowed the firm to generate billions in revenues...
TECHNOLOGY
HuffingtonPost

FTC Attempt To Break Up Facebook's Parent Company Can Proceed, Judge Rules

A Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that could force Meta to sell both Instagram and WhatsApp can move forward, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The lawsuit claims Meta, the parent company of Facebook, violated antitrust laws and participated in “anti-competitive conduct” by buying or squashing rival companies, particularly in the case of its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The FTC has argued that Meta should be restructured and possibly be required to sell off the acquired entities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Antitrust#Court#Psn
AFP

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal monopoly by acquiring potential competitors that it now owns like Instagram and WhatsApp. Judge James Boasberg's ruling is a blow to Facebook, which faced renewed scrutiny last year after a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew the harm their services could cause to teens, democracy and users' well-being. The FTC "may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations," but the case will not be dismissed, ruled Boasberg, who last year tossed out the original suit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Facebook Parent Meta Loses Bid to Dismiss FTC Antitrust Lawsuit

Meta's request to have a Federal Trade Commission antitrust lawsuit dismissed was rejected by a federal judge. Prosecutors presented enough evidence in their latest filing to go forward with the case accusing the tech giant of operating a social networking monopoly through Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
LAW
Bloomberg

U.S. Gets ‘Second Time Lucky’ in Reviving Facebook Monopoly Case

Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook must face the U.S. government’s monopoly lawsuit alleging that the company abused its dominance and should be broken up, a judge ruled. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington Tuesday denied Facebook’s motion to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust complaint, which the agency refiled after the judge in June dismissed the case. Boasberg, who started his opinion by writing, “Second time lucky?,” said the FTC’s allegations are “are far more robust and detailed than before.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sacramento Bee

FTC Gets Thumb Up to Sue Meta Over Antitrust Violations

Facebook now known as Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report is being forced to face off against the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which on Tuesday got a thumb up to move forward with an antitrust lawsuit against the social media giant after previously being told it didn’t have enough evidence.
LAW
Washington Times

Judge allows FTC lawsuit against Facebook to proceed

A federal judge allowed the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against Facebook to proceed Tuesday, dismissing the social media giant’s request that the case be dismissed. Last year, Judge James E. Boasberg scrapped an earlier FTC antitrust case against Facebook. But on Tuesday, Judge Boasberg noted that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Judge: FTC's Facebook antitrust suit can move forward

A federal judge on Tuesday allowed the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust lawsuit against Facebook to move forward, rejecting Facebook’s request to dismiss the case and handing the agency a major victory in its quest to curtail the power of the biggest tech companies. The judge, James Boasberg of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WATE

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet

(The Hill) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol subpoenaed some of the country’s largest social media and tech companies Thursday, arguing they had not been forthcoming following an August request for information. The four subpoenas were sent to Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Alphabet, the parent company of both […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tech Dirt

New 'TLDR' Bill Requires Companies Provide Synopsis Of Overlong, Predatory Terms Of Service

This week saw the introduction of the The Terms-of-service Labeling, Design and Readability Act, or "TLDR Act," for short. The bill, which, for now, has bipartisan support, would require the FTC to create rules mandating that websites must offer a truncated version of obnoxiously long and predatory terms of service (TOS) nobody actually reads. The "summary statement" websites would be obligated to provide would not only lay out the legal requirements in terms normal humans could understand, it would also require a website disclose any major data breaches that have occurred in the last three years.
LAW
The Independent

Facebook and Twitter ‘failing to tackle fake review factories’

Facebook and Twitter have been accused of failing to tackle an online industry of fake product reviews, with new research uncovering schemes on the platforms with hundreds of thousands of members.An investigation by consumer group Which? found a large-scale community online where people were offered free goods in exchange for leaving five-star reviews for the products in question on sites such as Amazon.Which? said that between June and November 2021 it found 18 Facebook groups with more than 200,000 members collectively which were taking part in this fraudulent activity.A separate investigation on Twitter in October 2021 found 30 “review agents”...
INTERNET
Tech Dirt

New Washington Law Requires Home Sellers Disclose Lack Of Broadband Access

For decades the U.S. newswires have been peppered with stories where somebody bought a house after being told by their ISP it had broadband access, only to realize the ISP didn't actually serve that address. Generally, the homeowner then realizes they have to spend a stupid amount of money to pay the local telecom monopoly to extend service.. or move again. Time after time, local ISPs are found to be flat out lying when they claim they can offer an essential utility (broadband), and the home buyer has little recourse thanks to the slow, steady erosion of U.S. state and federal telecom regulatory oversight.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy