Davis Bill Would Provide Cash For Families To Seek Alternatives If School Closes For COVID

By Newsroom
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your child’s school shuts down or goes fully remote because of COVID-19, a local congressman says you should get thousands of dollars to pursue...

