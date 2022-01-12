Davis Bill Would Provide Cash For Families To Seek Alternatives If School Closes For COVID

(The Center Square) – Two Pennsylvania state senators are proposing new Educational Opportunity Accounts (EOAs) to expand school choice for military families. Sens. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, and Ryan Aument, R-Lititz, introduced Senate Bill 999 just before the new year to create EOAs for military families. The accounts, funded by a percentage of the state per-pupil education subsidy, would allow military parents to spend the money on tuition for nonpublic schools, higher education, distance learning, tutors, textbooks and curriculum, testing fees and other educational expenses.
