Developers are preparing to hold court again on a large-scale redevelopment in and around a 125-year-old yellow limestone castle in Kansas City's 18th & Vine Jazz District. UrbanAmerica, the Miami-based builder behind the upcoming SouthPointe at 63rd Street project, looks to meet with the city's development assistance team over a proposed rehabilitation of the Kansas City Workhouse Castle at 2001 Vine St., plus new hotel and energy-efficient housing construction on the block, northwest of Woodland Avenue and 21st Street.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO