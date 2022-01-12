Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Oxford school shooting
(AP) — A southeastern Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school and others wounded has made his first appearance in trial court.
Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail where he’s being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.Oxford student: ‘I thought I was gonna die’
Crumbley is charged as an adult in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four of his schoolmates.
Crumbley’s attorneys on Friday waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.Students to slowly return to school after Oxford shooting
Through defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley stood mute Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 1