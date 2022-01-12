ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Oxford school shooting

By The Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gix4Y_0djvlWCt00

(AP) — A southeastern Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school and others wounded has made his first appearance in trial court.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley was arraigned Wednesday in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail where he’s being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

Oxford student: ‘I thought I was gonna die’

Crumbley is charged as an adult in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four of his schoolmates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZUqT_0djvlWCt00

Crumbley’s attorneys on Friday waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.

Students to slowly return to school after Oxford shooting

Through defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley stood mute Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Murder#Guilty Plea#Ap#Oxford High School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

3 vehicles stolen from Battle Creek-area dealership found in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Three stolen vehicles have been found by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicles were stolen from Henkel Auto Group on Dickman Road in Springfield. Deputies called there around 5 a.m. Wednesday found that the thieves broke the showroom window, went in and stole key […]
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

2 injured in crash near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash near Holland Thursday morning. It happened at 7:22 a.m. on Ottogan Street near Knollwood Parkway in Holland Township. Deputies say a 39-year-old Holland woman driving a Pontiac Sedan was traveling eastbound on Ottogan Road when she crossed the centerline hitting a Ford F-150 […]
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy