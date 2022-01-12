Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com

Looking for more information on the stories covered in today's News in 90 Seconds segment?

You can find the stories here:

SpaceX set for Transporter-3 launch and sonic boom-generating Cape Canaveral landing

Brevard employers facing difficulty in filling wide range of job openings

Brevard hospitals see surge of patients amid latest COVID wave; treatment tent set up at Holmes

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com . Twitter: @ByRobLanders

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX launch, COVID surge, and Brevard labor shortage - News in 90 Seconds