THP: Nashville woman dies after fatal crash on I-24 in Rutherford County

By Natalie Neysa Alund and Adam Friedman, Nashville Tennessean
 1 day ago

A portion of Interstate 24 east in Rutherford County was shut down while the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.

THP identified Frances Woodall, 59, of Nashville as the victim in the crash.

The wreck took place around 12:40 p.m. near mile marker 88 just north of Buchanan. The wreck involved a commercial truck and another vehicle driven by Woodall, THP Director of Communications Wes Moster said.

The truck was apparently stopped in a lane due to a mechanical problem when Woodall's vehicle struck it from behind, according to a preliminary crash report from THP.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: THP: Nashville woman dies after fatal crash on I-24 in Rutherford County

