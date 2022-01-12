THP: Nashville woman dies after fatal crash on I-24 in Rutherford County

A portion of Interstate 24 east in Rutherford County was shut down while the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.

THP identified Frances Woodall, 59, of Nashville as the victim in the crash.

The wreck took place around 12:40 p.m. near mile marker 88 just north of Buchanan. The wreck involved a commercial truck and another vehicle driven by Woodall, THP Director of Communications Wes Moster said.

The truck was apparently stopped in a lane due to a mechanical problem when Woodall's vehicle struck it from behind, according to a preliminary crash report from THP.

