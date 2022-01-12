Cause of fatal Plainfield undetermined, but not suspicious

PLAINFIELD - The cause of a Monday fire that killed a Plainfield man has been ruled undetermined, but not suspicious in origin, fire officials said.

Fire Marshal Constantino Galasso said Wednesday the amount of fire damage at 113 Sachem Drive and adjoining residences led to the ruling and made it difficult to pinpoint the origin of ignition.

In addition to “undetermined,” fires can be ruled as accidental, intentional or natural in origin. Whenever a fire's cause cannot be definitively proven, it is classified as undetermined.

Jason “Jake” Harvey, a 62-year-old resident of the condominium complex that caught fire, died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, state medical examiners said.

Several local fire departments were dispatched early Monday morning to 107, 109, 111 and 113 Sachem Drive for a reported structure fire that took hours to extinguish. Three residents of the condo escaped the blaze and a fourth was out of state when the fire erupted.

