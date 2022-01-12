ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, CT

Cause of fatal Plainfield undetermined, but not suspicious

By John Penney, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zetql_0djvkzrJ00

PLAINFIELD - The cause of a Monday fire that killed a Plainfield man has been ruled undetermined, but not suspicious in origin, fire officials said.

Fire Marshal Constantino Galasso said Wednesday the amount of fire damage at 113 Sachem Drive and adjoining residences led to the ruling and made it difficult to pinpoint the origin of ignition.

In addition to “undetermined,” fires can be ruled as accidental, intentional or natural in origin. Whenever a fire's cause cannot be definitively proven, it is classified as undetermined.

Jason “Jake” Harvey, a 62-year-old resident of the condominium complex that caught fire, died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, state medical examiners said.

Several local fire departments were dispatched early Monday morning to 107, 109, 111 and 113 Sachem Drive for a reported structure fire that took hours to extinguish. Three residents of the condo escaped the blaze and a fourth was out of state when the fire erupted.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, CT
Plainfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Plainfield, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
CNN

The Republican Party goes even deeper down the Trump rabbit hole

(CNN) — On Thursday, the Republican National Committee threatened to keep its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the three traditional general election debates unless and until the debates are adjusted more to their liking. "So long as the [Commission on Presidential Debates] appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

McCarthy dodges, deflects Jan. 6 questions

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday dodged and deflected questions from reporters about why he is refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee about his conversations with former President Trump during and after the deadly attack on the Capitol. In a heated news conference, McCarthy questioned why...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas tech giants after 'inadequate responses'

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 subpoenaed Reddit, Twitter and the parent companies of Google and Facebook on Thursday after their "inadequate responses" to requests for information about what the companies did and didn't do in the lead-up to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. “It’s disappointing that after...
POLITICS
NBC News

Navient agrees to $1.85B student loan settlement with states

Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, announced Thursday it has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with more than three dozen states in an effort to resolve allegations of predatory lending and deceptive practices over more than a decade. The resolution includes $1.7 billion in private...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Accident
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

564
Followers
279
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy