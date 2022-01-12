ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan reports 28,458 new COVID-19 cases, 350 deaths in 2 days

By Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
The Michigan health department on Wednesday reported 28,458 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 350 new deaths over a two-day period.

That's an average of 14,229 new cases per day.

Of the 350 deaths, 282 were identified during a vital records review, which the department conducts three times a week.

Michigan coronavirus cases: Tracking the pandemic

Michigan warns of unprecedented COVID-19 surge, urges vaccines and boosters

Michigan attorney general issues consumer alert for COVID-19 test scams

Michigan now has a total of 1,709,593 confirmed cases and 28,228 confirmed deaths since March 2020, when the pandemic began.

Michigan had a test positivity rate of 31.81% Tuesday, reporting that 21,476 of 67,503 diagnostic test results were positive.

The state has a fatality rate of 1.7% among known cases, according to data from the state health department.

Michigan also reports 223,814 probable COVID-19 cases and 2,136 probable deaths. The probable cases combined with confirmed cases make up a total of 1,904,949 cases and 30,014 deaths.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan reports 28,458 new COVID-19 cases, 350 deaths in 2 days

