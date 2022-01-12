ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Vir extends gains as Needham lifts sales outlook for COVID-19 antibody therapy

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Vir Biotechnology (VIR +14.2%) has surged more than a tenth in value, adding to its modest gain on Tuesday that followed its announcement over a fresh U.S. order for...

