Do you know someone between the ages of 10-14 who loves to read? Have them join the German American Heritage Center Reading Club throughout 2022!. On the second Sunday of each month, students will be asked to meet -in person or via Zoom- to discuss that month’s selection, hear the perspective of others, and socialize with their peers. Meetings will last 1.5 hours and a light breakfast will be served. Discussions will be moderated by GAHC staff.

