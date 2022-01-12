ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Nebraska, SMU defensive back Cam'ron Jones transfers to Grambling State

By Ethan Sands, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 1 day ago
Cam'ron Jones, a former Nebraska and SMU defensive back, committed to Grambling State football Wednesday

Jones was a four-star defensive back out of Mansfield, Texas, in the 2018 class and was ranked as the nation's No. 289 recruit by 247Sports Composite.

Jones is the second former Nebraska player announced as joining first-year coach Hue Jackson's program this week, joining running back Maurice Washington.

Before committing to Nebraska in January 2018, Jones visited Baylor and Ole Miss and had offers from UCLA, Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah, among others. Jones never played at Nebraska due to injuries that forced him to redshirt his freshman season. He spent his spring semester focusing on academics, according to Rivals.com.

He entered the transfer portal in April 2019 and was hampered by injuries in his first season at SMU, playing in only seven games. The next season, as a sophomore, he played in three games and then one game as a junior.

