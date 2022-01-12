Wisconsin athletes competing in the Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics in Beijing are fast approaching, and Wisconsin has produced some of the top athletes of the games. Here is a list and description of the Wisconsin athletes and those that have connections to the Badger State that are competing in Beijing this February.

Jordan Stolz

Thomas Lovelock/AP In this photo provided by the IOC, United States' Jordan Stolz leads Italy's Nicky Rosanelli ITA in men's 500-meter speed skating at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in St. Moritz, France, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Thomas Lovelock for OIS via AP)

Jordan Stolz is a 17-year-old speed skater from Kewaskum in Washington County. He broke the 1,000-meter speed skating record during his U.S. Olympic trial at the Petit National Ice Center in January. He isn't just a prospect but one of the young Olympic standouts that many believe could win a medal in Beijing. In an interview with NBC Olympics he said one of his favorite restaurants is. the Fox and Hound's Restaurant and Tavern in Hubertus. This will be his first Olympics.

Brianna Decker

Carlos Osorio/AP United States forward Brianna Decker passes during the first period of the gold-medal game of the women's world hockey championships, Friday, April 7, 2017, in Plymouth, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Brianna Decker from Dousman in Waukesha County is competing in her third Olympics. She helped Team USA win a gold medal in hockey in PyeongChang, South Korea in 2018. She also won a silver medal during the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia. She went to UW-Madison and in 2012 was named the top women's college hockey player in the county. She told NBC Olympics that her earliest memory of watching the Olympics was in 1998, and that's one of the moments she knew she wanted to be an Olympic hockey player.

Hilary Knight

Chris Szagola/AP United States' Hilary Knight shoots the puck during the third period of a women's hockey game against Canada, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Allentown, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Hilary Knight isn't from Wisconsin, but she did go to UW-Madison to play hockey. She has played in three Olympics and has won a gold medal and two silvers. Her hometown is Sun Valley, Idaho. She is a corner stone member of a star studded cast that looks to defend its title. Knight has an impressive eight world championship gold medals and three silvers. She told NBC Olympics that she has a Hershey's almond milk chocolate bar after every game.