ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Jeremy A. Leverette

Shelbyville Times-Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy A. Leverette left us all unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2021. Celebrate Jeremy...

www.t-g.com

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
WSJM

Patrick Barr Reese

A superhero, Patrick Barr Reese, born April 23, 2003 passed away this morning safe in his mom’s arms, rocking in our chair, at home. Surrounded by his favorite things, puppies, and people who loved him. My heart is breaking. I’m finding peace knowing he will be resting high on that mountain, flying higher than an eagle in heaven surrounded by Angels. Feeling no more pain or limits on what he can do. Patrick faced many illnesses/medical challenges he was always strong and happy to the end. Patrick loved Mickey Mouse, the zoo, swinging on the porch, cruising around in his golf cart, games on the computer or iPad, any toy that played music, danced, and had lights. He was the ultimate toy tester. Patrick had no problem letting you know that the toy you were so proud you found for him, did not impress him much. His body did not allow him to talk but, he sure got his point across. He used his eyes to talk with his computer, a smile, smirk, a well-timed eye roll, or gesture certainly made his feelings clear to those that knew him best. He loved giving his Aunt Julie a hard time whenever she watched him. Especially waking up in the early morning hours as soon as his mom left for work. Patrick was very ornery as any kid is. He loved closing his eyes pretending he was sleeping so people wouldn’t bug him and expect him to do any work. His mom had to resort to videotaping him to show doctors and others he was smart, could communicate, open his eyes, smile, and activate toys. He was not fond of the new video doctor appointments, they could see him at home playing on his mat with his toys, his secret was definitely out then. Patrick was the ultimate Superman with powers most people couldn’t see beyond his wheelchair or physical limitations. He gave me the best years of my life. I will forever be grateful for everything he taught me and for the huge privilege of being his mom. I will always love and miss listening to him playing with his toys, one of my 3 favorite things to do.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
The US Sun

Who are twins Brittany Daniel and Cynthia Daniel?

TWIN sisters Brittany and Cynthia Daniel have always done everything together, and that hasn't changed from the moment it began. Cynthia had donated her eggs to her sister Brittany after a tumultuous battle with cancer and treatment left her unable to deliver a healthy pregnancy, the twins said in an interview with People.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat

Jakari Jamal Fitzgerald

NATCHEZ – Graveside service for Jakari Jamal Fitzgerald will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Rounds Cemetery, in Natchez, MS. JaKari was born in Natchez, MS, June 30, 2021, to Darren Fleming and Lamonica Fitzgerald. He returned to heaven Dec. 26, 2021. Although so small and precious, JaKari made a big impact on our lives. He and his twin brother, JaMari were born three months early and weighed only 1 pound 10 ounces. Our precious boys were kept in NICU in Jackson, MS for five months. JaKari will be remembered as a fighter, for he fought to stay with us, but it was just not to be. He is our little angel, and we will forever hold him dear in our hearts.
NATCHEZ, MS
realitytitbit.com

Who is Misty Slaton on 1000-lb Sisters?

1000-lb Sisters season 3 has come to a close, however it’s not the end for the Slaton Sisters. The TLC series follows the Slaton’s on their weight loss journey. Amy has done great so far, and lost enough weight to have her surgery and have a child. However, Tammy hasn’t been doing so good, and viewers are becoming growingly concerned for her health.
TV & VIDEOS
CMT

Ray Stevens’ Wife Penny Jackson Ragsdale Dies

Ray Stevens’ wife, Penny Jackson Ragsdale, passed away shortly before midnight Friday following a prolonged battle with cancer. Ragsdale, 78, died in the couple’s Nashville home. Ragsdale is survived by Stevens, her husband of more than 60 years, their two daughters Timi and Suzi, four grandchildren, and two...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
gilavalleycentral.net

Herschel Joseph Medlin

Herschel Joseph Medlin, a resident of Pima and a United States Marine Corps veteran, passed into eternal life, Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021, at the Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, with his beloved wife, Jessica, at his side. Herschel was 48. Herschel was a loyal and faithful protecter of the...
SAFFORD, AZ
warwickonline.com

Doreen F. Erwin

Doreen F. Erwin, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Greenwood Center in Warwick. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Violet M. (Young) Erwin and sister of the late Stanley E. Erwin. Doreen was employed in the Jewelry industry for many years before retiring and attended Hillsgrove House where she used her many gifts to serve others. She will be remembered as a woman who had great faith. Her funeral service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.com.
WARWICK, RI
Hartselle Enquirer

Romager & Murphy

Ty and I met in high school. We had a music appreciation class together. All we did was laugh and cut up in class, secretly crushing on each other. After that class, we didn’t speak for many years. Later we reconnected through Facebook. I messaged him first, wishing him a happy birthday, and the rest is history.
HARTSELLE, AL
Alamosa Valley Courier

Jaydin Cruz

Jaydin was welcomed into the world on September 16, 2008 to the proud parents of Jacqueline Amber Jones and Joshua Steven Ray Cruz. He was raised by his “Nana” Jennifer Jones-Kelleher and his “Baboo” Scott Kelleher. He was the delight of the family; always happy and...
ALAMOSA, CO
kwbg.com

Crystal L. Foster

BOONE, Iowa—Crystal L. Foster, age 61, of Boone, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Boone County Hospital in Boone. No services are planned at this time. Crystal was born March 20, 1960, in Boone, the daughter of James and Donna (Long) Walker, Sr. She was a simple lady with a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Crystal was very social person and was known to attend numerous garage sales and thrift stores, looking for that special treasure, while meeting the different people. She collected rocks and enjoyed watching CSI, Family Feud, The Blind Side and The Fast and Furious. Crystal liked dressing up and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She absolutely loved her family the most and spending time with her grandchildren.
BOONE, IA
Shelbyville Times-Gazette

The Bellamy Café opens in Wartrace

Eric Sewell and Dani Beck are owners and the only employees at The Bellamy Café in Wartrace. Their July opening held little fanfare. You see, neither have prior experience in food industry, but are committed to building a dream. It all came to fruition during the pandemic. “We both...
WARTRACE, TN
marshallradio.net

Thomas Spielmann

The funeral service for Thomas Spielmann, 69, of Marshall, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Remembrance Center. Interment will follow the service at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall. The Horvath Funeral Service of Marshall is handling the arrangements.
MARSHALL, MN
opelikaobserver.com

Dear January…

Happy New Year everyone. I’ve decided to use this space to honor one of my favorite months of the year, January. For years, I have loved the peace and calm of this month along with its soup, its fire place and its rest that it brings into our home. If your January feels blue, I hope I can turn your perspective into something new.
NEW YEAR
Cleveland Jewish News

Kleins celebrate 75th anniversary

Morton and Shirley Klein celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. Mort and Shirley have been Beachwood residents for over 50 years and members of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple for over 75 years. The Kleins are parents of Linda (Mark) Goldman, Bonnie (Bob) Bernstein) and Howard (Michele) Klein; grandparents of Jessica Goldman, Joshua (Laura) Goldman, Brooke (Adam) Zelwin, Katie (Scott) Matarese and Hallie (David) Moldawer; and great-grandparents of Ari, Chase, Zack, Hannah, Jonathan, Ellie and Molly. Dad still plays duplicate bridge each week at Beachwood Community Center and Mom still enjoys cooking and baking for her family.
BEACHWOOD, OH
pdccourier.com

Theresa L. Henkes

Theresa Lynn Henkes, 48, of Guttenberg, formerly of Monona, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, conducted by Rev. Chris Podhajsky. Visitation was before services at the church. Burial was at St. Patrick...
MONONA, IA
penbaypilot.com

SoundCheck: Castlebay POSTPONED

Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee return with Colonial and contemporary music, poetry and stories of winter in New England, accompanied with guitar, Celtic harp, fiddle and woodwinds. Comfortably spaced reserved seats ($10, advance purchase encouraged via www.camdenoperahouse.com) at Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. plus free Facebook Livestream. Masks required in the building. POSTPONED TO MARCH 4; already purchased tickets will be honored.
CAMDEN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy