Wilson water customers eligible for federal funds

Staff at Wilson's customer service center on Nash Street in downtown handle utility service and payments for local residents. Some Wilson residents will now get help paying their water bill.

More than $4,600 has been allocated to 36 Wilson residents struggling to afford water bills thanks to a federally funded program that recently expanded.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program began in December when the state was awarded $38 million to provide water assistance for households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Jan. 3, the state expanded LIHWAP to include customers at risk of having their water service disconnected.

“Due to the pandemic and its impact on our economy, many households are struggling to maintain their water service,” said Tara Myers, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services deputy secretary for employment, inclusion and economic stability. “LIHWAP will continue to help families in North Carolina keep their water running, a basic human need that’s critical for good sanitation and better health.”

Rebecca Agner, Wilson’s communications and marketing director, said the city immediately enrolled in LIHWAP when it was announced and shared the information with the Wilson County Department of Social Services.

“The city vigorously pursues all available programs that provide relief for Wilson citizens struggling to pay for utilities,” Agner said. “We continue to receive payments from this program — and numerous others — and encourage all eligible customers to contact Wilson County DSS for program application and information.”

LIHWAP is open to residents living at equal or less than 150% of the federal poverty level who are responsible for the household water bill and are either in jeopardy of disconnection or have had water services disconnected.

Wilson customers have a utility bill that combines water with other utilities such as electricity, so customers who don’t pay are at risk of having all utilities disconnected. Agner said disconnection is a final resort.

“However, prior to disconnection, the city works with numerous public and private organizations to help at-risk customers,” she said. “There are quite a few assistance programs available and numerous coronavirus-related programs like LIHWAP that customers may not be aware of, so we strongly encourage anyone struggling with utility costs to contact DSS to get information on what is available to them.”

Wilson County residents can call the Department of Social Services at 252-206-4000.