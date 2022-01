One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in the southeast valley. As per the initial information, police actively responded to the area of Boulder Highway and Tulip Falls Drive, close to Gibson Road after getting reports of a pedestrian crash at around 7:46 p.m. on Jan. 12. The early reports showed that a vehicle was heading southbound when it fatally hit a pedestrian.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO