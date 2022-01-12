ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Fuel and Retail Association calls on lawmakers to oppose new legislation allowing more local gas taxes

Robinson Daily News
Robinson Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HShFZ_0djvhjsI00

Illinois residents could be paying more taxes at the pump according to newly introduced legislation that the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association is calling on lawmakers to reject.
House Bill 4424, sponsored by Representative Mike Zalewski (D-Riverside), would allow all municipalities in Illinois to impose their own local gas tax. Taxes continue to increase the high price of motor fuel in Illinois, which according to the Tax Foundation, already has the second highest gas taxes in the country.
“There is never a good time to increase the cost of gasoline for working families, but this is especially true during a period of record inflation,” said Josh Sharp, CEO of the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association. “Given what is happening nationally right now, raising taxes on motor fuel is a terrible idea. Illinois citizens are already facing a huge tax hike come July 1, 2022, when the state’s gas tax will automatically be adjusted for inflation. We strongly urge lawmakers to reject this legislation.
Not only will this measure increase the cost of motor fuel in Illinois beyond what it already is, but it also will create a logistical nightmare for gas stations. This ill-conceived legislation comes at the worst possible time as consumers are struggling to keep up with rising prices due to inflation and supply chain disruptions. We don’t need more gas taxes. Illinois motorists are taxed enough.”
House Bill 4424 has been filed and awaits assignment to a legislative committee.

Comments / 0

Related
Robinson Daily News

Hutsonville raises water rates

Hutsonville Village Board met Tuesday evening and voted on a water rate increase. The Robinson Palestine Water Commission, where Hutsonville residents get their water from, has raised the water rate to the Village again. Some of the increases have not appeared on customers bills because the board did not raise the monthly water rates each time.
HUTSONVILLE, IL
Robinson Daily News

Marathon receives Energy Star award

The Robinson Marathon Petroleum Refinery was recognized from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for energy efficiency. This is the fourth consecutive year the Robinson refinery has been recognized as well as its seventh overall certification for the award.
ROBINSON, IL
Robinson Daily News

Secretary of State offices to remain closed; reopening Jan. 24

Out of an abundance of caution and due to the continued high numbers of new COVID-19 cases statewide, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that all Secretary of State departments – including Driver Services facilities – will resume conducting in-person transactions Monday, Jan. 24. The Secretary of State offices and facilities first closed on Jan. 3, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide. Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday – Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Motor Fuel#House#The Tax Foundation
Robinson Daily News

Gas prices continue to fall across Illinois

The price of gas continues to fall in Illinois and around the nation but was still the most expensive ever seen on Christmas. Illinois gas prices have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.33 Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of filling stations in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Robinson Daily News

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
410
Followers
153
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

302 S. Cross St., Robinson, IL 62454 (618) 544-2101

 https://roblawnews.com/robinson

Comments / 0

Community Policy