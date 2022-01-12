ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oblong, IL

Firefighters extinguish blaze near Westlake

Robinson Daily News
 1 day ago
Oblong firefighter Woods, filled the Porta Tank Monday morning during a fire near Westlake. The building on fire was not near a fire hydrant and the tank allows firefighters to get water from the hydrant and fill the fire truck with the water to fight the fire.

