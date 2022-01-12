ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City Area Historical Society officers installed for 2022

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QsYt_0djvhh6q00

ELLWOOD CITY — The Ellwood City Area Historical Society installed its officers for 2022 during the first meeting of the year on Monday.

Everett Bleakney was installed as president, Andy Kindle first vice president, Bob Morabito second vice president, Lois Liebendorfer secretary and Charles Brown treasurer.

Dana Baker and Alexis Estabrook were elected as board members for a three-year period. Other board members remaining are Charles Means and Blanche Novak for two years, and Mary May and Dom Viccari for one more year.

A book was presented to the society, "The Liberator," written by Alex Kershaw, and is the story of Felix Sparks, commander of the 3rd Battalion, 157th Regiment, and the regiment's 500-day journey from the beaches of Sicily to the gates of the Dachau Concentration Camp in World War II.

Local veteran Guy Prestia was a part of that march and was among the first Allied soldiers to liberate Dachau, and was mentioned three times in the book.

Prestia later signed the book and even wrote his military serial number in it.

The book was later turned into a Netflix miniseries released in 2020.

Guest speaker Andrew Henley spoke about the politics of the area in the early 1800s, and how Lawrence County was formed from Beaver and Mercer counties on March 20, 1849.

Henley was later presented with a society membership and an 1896 pencil-drawn map of Ellwood City.

The next society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at 310 Fifth St., and the guest speaker will be David Gavis, a high school teacher at Lincoln Junior-Senior High School who is very involved in history.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellwood City, PA
Society
City
Ellwood City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Ellwood City, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
CNN

The Republican Party goes even deeper down the Trump rabbit hole

(CNN) — On Thursday, the Republican National Committee threatened to keep its 2024 presidential nominee from participating in the three traditional general election debates unless and until the debates are adjusted more to their liking. "So long as the [Commission on Presidential Debates] appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Navient agrees to $1.85B student loan settlement with states

Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers in the country, announced Thursday it has reached a $1.85 billion settlement with more than three dozen states in an effort to resolve allegations of predatory lending and deceptive practices over more than a decade. The resolution includes $1.7 billion in private...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Brown
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

278
Followers
135
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy