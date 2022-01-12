ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Wilmington hires its first chief equity and inclusion officer

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
 1 day ago
The city of Wilmington announces the hiring of Joe Conway as its first chief equity and inclusion officer, continuing the city's commitment to its Rise Together initiative, which hopes to ensure Wilmington is a community where every resident is valued and shares the same opportunities for prosperity and quality of life.

Conway was recently employed with Novant Health/New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he was named director of health equity and human experience in 2017.

“For the past four years, my work has focused on reducing social and economic barriers to healthcare in our community. I look forward to joining an exceptional team of professionals at the city of Wilmington and sharing in its commitment to address similar barriers to service so that all residents can fully benefit from efforts to improve quality of life,” Conway said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rise Together#Novant Health
