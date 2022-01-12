ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Soliloquy: Shortage of elbow grease not a supply chain issue, but sometimes more is needed

By Donna Marmorstein
American News
American News
 1 day ago
When I was 8, my family moved to an old house on a tomato farm.

The house had no dishwasher, so my brothers and I became the dishwashers.

I can still remember the night I was on dish duty and had to clean a pot crusted with a quarter-inch of burned stew.

I couldn’t clean it with the usual half effort I gave to dishes, so I complained.

“Use a little elbow grease!” my mom suggested.

Elbow grease? Where do I find that? I couldn’t see anything called “elbow grease” among the kitchen cleaning supplies.

“I can’t find any elbow grease,” I told my mom.

My older brother explained that elbow grease was effort. You need to scrub hard, really work at it, give it your all.

I didn’t like the sound of that, but I went to work, and after a lot of whining and scrubbing I finally got the pot clean.

I didn’t like elbow grease. Not at all.

It’s natural to avoid elbow grease if you can. That’s why we have so many labor-saving appliances.

I thought about elbow grease this week because it was the first time in a while that I had to use a healthy supply of it.

I’d made tacos the night before, frying the tortillas, and didn’t realize how much grease had spattered around my burners. I’d cleaned the kitchen afterwards, but evidently not well enough.

The next day I boiled water for quite some time, and leftover spatters turned brown and hardened around the stove burners. I figured I could simply wipe away the brown rings with my favorite kitchen spray after the stove cooled. Nope.

I tried hot, sudsy water, Lysol kitchen spray, Formula 409 and several different kinds of scrubbers, all to no avail.

Then, I realized I’d have to use elbow grease. The brown, hardened residue wasn’t coming off any other way. I put my hand to the plough, my nose to the grindstone, my shoulder to the wheel.

I scoured and scrubbed, but it was slow going. I added a little more elbow grease and saw a little progress but not much.

How can elbow grease not work? It was the method of last resort. It had to work! If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

After very few results to show from all that elbow grease, I decided to try something else. Plain, old, ordinary baking soda.

Suddenly, the grease started peeling off. The baking soda was working where the elbow grease wasn’t.

Adages and sayings can be effective philosophies, but they aren’t always the answer.

“Work hard, and you’ll succeed” sounds good, and very often hard work does lead to success. Sometimes, though, a hard-working person will be replaced by someone who is better at manipulating the system, or who is married to the boss, or who takes credit for someone else’s work.

Incompetent people can rise to high levels of an organization. Hard-working people can experience health problems, family struggles or financial woes and don’t “succeed” in the way society measures success.

We need to be careful when tempted to rattle off some flippant maxim. Sometimes sacrifice isn’t enough. Sometimes bootstraps snap. Sometimes even rolled up shirtsleeves get wet. Sometimes education or networking or trying harder won’t cut it.

Baking soda, though not as flamboyant as elbow grease, is what’s needed on occasion. Something simple. Something frequently overlooked. Something not blatantly advertised or promoted.

Elbow grease is still an under-used resource. It’s still in short supply. But it’s also not the only answer.

Donna Marmorstein lives and writes in Aberdeen. Email dkmarmorstein@yahoo.com.

Comments / 0

