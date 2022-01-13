ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Family confirms missing woman from Monongalia County has been found

By Christopher Dowell
 5 days ago

UPDATE (1/13/22 8:56 a.m.) MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Family members have reported that Tomi McCrobie has been found and is home safe with her family.

ORIGINAL (1/12/11 3:17 a.m.) MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Deputies are asking for assistance locating a woman reported as missing from Monongalia County.

Tomi McCrobie

According to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Tomi McCrobie, 40, was reported missing on Jan. 10. Prior to reporting her missing, McCrobie’s family had not heard from her since Dec. 30, deputies said.

Mccrobie has been entered into NCIC, however, deputies do not have information on her possible location at this time, according to the sheriff’s department.

Those with information on McCrobie’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

