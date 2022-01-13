Family confirms missing woman from Monongalia County has been found
UPDATE (1/13/22 8:56 a.m.) MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Family members have reported that Tomi McCrobie has been found and is home safe with her family.
ORIGINAL (1/12/11 3:17 a.m.) MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Deputies are asking for assistance locating a woman reported as missing from Monongalia County.
According to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Tomi McCrobie, 40, was reported missing on Jan. 10. Prior to reporting her missing, McCrobie’s family had not heard from her since Dec. 30, deputies said.
Mccrobie has been entered into NCIC, however, deputies do not have information on her possible location at this time, according to the sheriff’s department.
Those with information on McCrobie’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 1