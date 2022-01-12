ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Analysis: Citi's Banamex unit could receive bids from Mexico moguls, global banks

By Kylie Madry, Valentine Hilaire
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4L56_0djvgoy200

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - After Citigroup Inc (C.N) on Tuesday announced plans to sell its Mexican consumer banking business, analysts said homegrown billionaires such as Carlos Slim and Ricardo Salinas Pliego were among front-runners to buy the Citibanamex assets. read more

With the finance ministry saying it is watching the sale at Citibanamex, Mexico's No. 3 consumer bank, for signs of undue market concentration, the most established players in the country appear to be less favored in the carve-up. read more

Alejandra Marcos, an equity analyst at Intercam Banco, said Slim's Inbursa (GFINBURO.MX), now Mexico's seventh-largest bank, has the means to present a strong offer and would not face the same obstacles as peer Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) from antitrust regulators due to the latter's market share.

"The only Mexican bank with the financial capacity for this is Inbursa, but of course other groups of entrepreneurs could join to make an attractive offer," Marcos said.

A spokesman for Slim did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Banorte did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile tycoon Salinas, who controls the supermarket and banking chain Elektra that includes Banco Azteca (ELEKTRA.MX), said on Tuesday evening he had asked his team to study the purchase of the Citigroup unit, which analysts said would likely carry a price tag between $4 billion and $8 billion.

Foreign banks from Canada's Scotiabank (BNS.TO) - now Mexico's No. 6 bank by assets - to Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA) may also be in the mix, analysts said.

"We would expect (Scotiabank) to at least kick the tires on (Citibanamex)," said Barclays Canadian financials analyst John Aiken. "We do not know if Mexico is necessarily where it would like to deploy all of its excess capital."

Financial sector sources said Mexico's left-leaning government was likely to want a buyer that did not increase the market power of the top banks in the country, such as Spain's BBVA (BBVA.MC), which currently has over a fifth of the market.

It also appeared probable that a Mexican successor to Citi would be preferred, opening up the possibility that a consortium of buyers could club together for the assets, they said.

The finance ministry pointed to its earlier comment.

Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez observed on Wednesday the bank's brand was "one of the most important in the country" and said he expected "various business groups" to signal an interest in launching an offer for Citibanamex. read more

Lopez said the government was not interested in the assets.

Citigroup's acquisition of Banamex for $12.5 billion in 2001 was the largest ever in Mexico at the time and was part of a wave of foreign purchases after an economic crisis devastated the bank sector in the mid-1990s.

Some analysts said the door could still be open to some of BBVA's nearest rivals, including Santander Mexico (BSMXB.MX) and Banorte, respectively Mexico's No. 2 and No. 4 players.

A banking source with knowledge of the matter said Santander was among potential bidders for Citibanamex. Santander declined to comment.

Banorte shares were up 3.4% while Santander Mexico shares fell 0.8% on Wednesday.

Brazil's Itau, which bought Citi's consumer operations in that country in 2016, could also be a bidder, said Eduardo Rosman of BTG Pactual Equities.

Itau declined to comment.

Brazil-based online lender Nubank could also be interested, Rosman added. Nubank has been stepping up efforts in Mexico recently and has a massive valuation, though the purchase would go against Nubank's strategy of building verticals from scratch, he said.

"For an international bank just looking to enter the (Mexican) market, they'd gain 10% of the market share just through the purchase. That's a great start. For a bank that's already established in Mexico, that may be hard to justify to regulators," said Carlos Alberto Gonzalez, director of analysis and stock market strategy at Monex.

Reporting by Kylie Madry, Valentine Hilaire and Carolina Pulice in Mexico City Additional reporting by Noe Torres, Dave Graham, Jesus Aguado, Carolina Mandl, Noel Randewich and Nichola Saminather; Editing by Christian Plumb and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
riviera-maya-news.com

Several Mexican agencies express interest in acquiring American Citigroup

Mexico City, Mexico — A day after American Citigroup announced their exit to consumer banking in Mexico, other financial institutions have expressed interest in acquiring their Mexico business. Banco Santander, Banorte and Scotiabank have expressed interest in buying Citibanamex businesses. On Tuesday, Citigroup announced their intention to leave the...
BUSINESS
WDBO

Mexico's president wants Mexicans to buy Citigroup unit

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday he hopes Mexican investors buy the local subsidiary of Citigroup. In a post on social media, the president said that “we would like this bank to be Mexicanized,” contending that foreign bankers often take profits abroad rather than re-invest them in Mexico.
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Mexico president urges Mexican investors to bid for Citi assets

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would welcome Mexican investors bidding in the sale of U.S. bank Citigroup’s consumer banking operations in Mexico, noting it could be positive for the country to “mexicanize” the assets. Speaking in a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santander Bank#Banamex#Citigroup Inc Lrb#Mexican#Citibanamex#Intercam Banco#Slim#Grupo Financiero Banorte#Elektra#Banco Azteca#Itau Unibanco Holding Sa#Barclays Canadian
Reuters

Brazil meatpacker Minerva mulling change of domicile

(Reuters) -Brazil meatpacker Minerva approved a study to change its domicile in order to start trading outside Brazil, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday, without disclosing any locations. Minerva has not responded to a request for comment. Several Brazilian companies here are looking to relocate to the...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Brazil's Rede D'or and Bueno family bid for UnitedHealth's Amil - report

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian hospital chain Rede D'or (RDOR3.SA) and the Bueno family are competing for the purchase of healthcare plan operator Amil, which is controlled by UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N), local newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on Thursday. According to the report, Brazil's major healthcare groups...
ECONOMY
American Banker

Santander said among potential suitors for Citi's Mexico unit

Banco Santander is among lenders exploring bids for Citigroup’s retail banking operations in Mexico, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Citigroup may seek a valuation of as much as $15 billion in a full sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that isn’t public. The business could also draw interest from banks including Grupo Financiero Banorte and Bank of Nova Scotia, the people said.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Banco Santander considers bid for Citi's retail banking units in Mexico: Bloomberg

Spain-based Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), among other banks, are exploring bids for Citigroup's (NYSE:C) retail banking units in Mexico, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The consideration comes a day after Citi (C) said it plans to exit consumer, small business and middle-market banking operations of Citibanamex. Citi (C) could...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
Country
Brazil
American Banker

Citi CEO Jane Fraser’s turnabout on Banamex

Citigroup plans to exit retail banking in Mexico, adding to the list of CEO Jane Fraser’s moves to simplify operations, invest in growth businesses and improve shareholder returns. The global company announced Tuesday that it will shed the consumer, small-business and middle-market banking operations of subsidiary Citibanamex, the second-largest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mexican billionaire Salinas says may acquire Citibanamex

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego on Tuesday said he was considering acquiring Citibanamex, the Mexican consumer banking business of Citigroup, after the U.S. banking giant said it would pull out of the country. Salinas, who is ranked as Mexico’s third-richest man with a family fortune estimated...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Madrid’s ACS Group to receive €2.9bn from industrial unit sale to Vinci

Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA, dubbed as ACS Group in short, had issued a statement later last week saying that the Spanish Civil Engineering company would coffer up a net gain of at least €2.9 billion from a divestment of its industrial unit to its French arch-rival Vinci SA, suggesting a sagacious move as the Madrid-headquartered one of the world’s leading construction companies had reportedly been planning to branch out its core businesses.
CONSTRUCTION
Reuters

Mexico's Cemex to sell Costa Rica, El Salvador operations for $335 mln

MEXICO CITY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mexican building materials company Cemex (CEMEXCPO.MX) said on Wednesday it would sell its operations in Costa Rica and El Salvador to Cementos Progreso Holdings, S.L. in a $335 million deal. The assets being sold include one fully integrated cement plant, one grinding station, seven...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mexico's central bank to have digital currency by 2024 -government

MEXICO CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will have its own digital currency by 2024, the Mexican government announced on social media, although the development was not confirmed by the monetary authority, known locally as Banxico. "Banxico reports that it will have its own digital currency in circulation...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. state banking regulators drop lawsuit over fintech charters

(Reuters) - A group of U.S. state banking regulators dropped its lawsuit seeking to block the federal government from granting bank charters to fintech companies on Thursday, after the company that was first in line modified its business plan. The Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) sued the U.S. Comptroller...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Zendesk sticks to Momentive takeover plan as activist investors protest

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Software firm Zendesk Inc on Thursday reiterated the benefits of its proposed acquisition of Momentive Global Inc and asked shareholders to vote in its favor, right after two activist investors opposed the deal. In a letter to shareholders here, Zendesk restated mostly only synergies that were...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Activist fund Starboard asks Mercury Systems to scrap shareholder rights plan

(Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP sent an open letter to the board of Mercury Systems on Thursday asking the defense technology firm to eliminate the shareholders rights plan it recently adopted. A shareholder rights plan, popularly known as a "poison pill", is a defensive strategy to avert hostile takeovers. The plan, usually triggered when a party buys a certain percentage of a firm, lets existing investors purchase more shares at a discount.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

275K+
Followers
266K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy