SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has given 48 hours notice for a homeless camp to leave a lot near S. Freya Street and E. 2nd Avenue in Spokane. The lot is located just north of I-90. The notice gives campers until noon on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, to pack up their tents and belongings and leave. A spokesperson for WSDOT said the people and tents are on state-owned property and are trespassing.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO