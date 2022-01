The Buffalo Bills are headed to Wild Card Weekend for the third year in a row, this time for a showdown with the New England Patriots — their third meeting this year. The Bills Mafia can get in the spirit now with a huge collection of NFL postseason gear available from Fanatics.com. Grab a Wild Card matchup T-shirt featuring both teams or proclaim your Bills fandom with a “Bills Run The East” hoodie, celebrating their AFC East 1st place finish from the regular season.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO