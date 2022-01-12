ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘We don’t have a chance’: Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers can play care-free against Chiefs as underdogs

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34P4d9_0djveAmg00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — As of Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Draft Kings .

The spread is the largest of Wild Card Weekend with the next closest being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8.5) over the Philadelphia Eagles (+8.5).

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said his team is playing carefree as they enter Arrowhead Stadium against, who he believes is, the best team in the NFL.

“We’re probably 20-point underdogs and we’re going to the No.1 team, I know they’re not the No. 1 seed, but they’re the No. 1 team that’s won the AFC the last two years. Arguably the best team in football. We don’t have a chance, so lets just go in and play and have fun,” Roethlisberger said.

Officials selected for Chiefs-Steelers playoff game: why penalties shouldn’t be a factor

In week 16, the Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10 behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, who is in his fifth season with the Chiefs, made a pre-draft visit to Pittsburgh to work out and watch film.

During his time there, “Big Ben” stopped by to say, “Hi!” to the then-NFL hopeful, not knowing at the time that he would soon be dueling with one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

“Man has he taken off! He’s a fun football player to watch. I have a lot of respect for him and what he’s able to do, his abilities, the way he can throw the ball and run the ball,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s an all around great football player and I just hope this week he doesn’t play well.”

The Chiefs and Steelers kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Chiefs are reportedly signing speedster wide receiver Matthew Sexton to a futures deal. Sexton spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was cut before the 2021 season began as the Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players for the season. Sexton will now try and carve out a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes scares Chiefs fans with cryptic tweet before Wild Card round vs. Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs fans went into a minor panic mode, albeit rather briefly, after Patrick Mahomes sent out a rather cryptic tweet. In the said tweets, it looked like Mahomes is enduring something. He first sent out a confused emoji before writing a five-word note, saying “please don’t make me sad.” Of course Chiefs fans became worried about their star QB’s well-being and mental state.
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Draft Kings#Wild Card Weekend#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Afc#Chiefs Steelers#Geha Field
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 18: Breaking down Super Bowl contenders, plus why the Ravens should be better in 2022

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 18: Super Bowl favorites 1. Green Bay Packers (13-4; No. 1 last week) 2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5; No. 2) 3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers ...
NFL
KXAN

Super Bowl betting odds: Which team is favored to win it all?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the regular season officially in the books after the Las Vegas Raiders secured a spot in the postseason in a thrilling overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the field is set. The Green Bay Packers finished with the NFL’s best record at 13-4, earning a first-round bye thanks to a tiebreaker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also won 13 games.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career. Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Steelers vs. Chiefs Prediction, Pick: Will Ben Roethlisberger or Patrick Mahomes win on Wild Card Weekend?

The Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the playoffs after a close victory over the Baltimore Ravens. They received some help from the Las Vegas Raiders, who elected to go for the win instead of the tie against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, the Steelers get a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who aren’t seen as the obvious Super Bowl favorite in the AFC anymore. Below, you’ll find the NFL odds, along with my pick and prediction for the Steelers vs. Chiefs Wild Card matchup.
NFL
AllBengals

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Surprising Comments Ahead of Playoff Game Against Chiefs

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't sound optimistic about Pittsburgh's chances of winning in Kansas City on Sunday night. “We’re probably 20 point underdogs and we’re going to the No. 1 team, I know they’re not the No. 1 seed but they’ve won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football," Roethlisberger said. "We don’t have a chance. So let’s just go in and have fun."
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s T.J. Watt News

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt finished the regular season with 22.5 sacks, tying the single-season sack record. The Steelers were hopeful that Watt would finish as the lone record holder because he took down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley on a broken play. On Wednesday, the NFL released its ruling on that play.
NFL
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy