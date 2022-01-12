‘We don’t have a chance’: Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers can play care-free against Chiefs as underdogs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — As of Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Draft Kings .

The spread is the largest of Wild Card Weekend with the next closest being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8.5) over the Philadelphia Eagles (+8.5).

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said his team is playing carefree as they enter Arrowhead Stadium against, who he believes is, the best team in the NFL.

“We’re probably 20-point underdogs and we’re going to the No.1 team, I know they’re not the No. 1 seed, but they’re the No. 1 team that’s won the AFC the last two years. Arguably the best team in football. We don’t have a chance, so lets just go in and play and have fun,” Roethlisberger said.

In week 16, the Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10 behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes, who is in his fifth season with the Chiefs, made a pre-draft visit to Pittsburgh to work out and watch film.

During his time there, “Big Ben” stopped by to say, “Hi!” to the then-NFL hopeful, not knowing at the time that he would soon be dueling with one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

“Man has he taken off! He’s a fun football player to watch. I have a lot of respect for him and what he’s able to do, his abilities, the way he can throw the ball and run the ball,” Roethlisberger said. “He’s an all around great football player and I just hope this week he doesn’t play well.”

The Chiefs and Steelers kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

