I’m not trying to be cruel this Wednesday, just reading the numbers: Joe Biden is the most unpopular president that the United States has had in a very long time. Voters dislike Kamala Harris even more. And that's a problem because this is supposed to be the new administration's honeymoon period, the part where everyone thinks they're great. So it's not getting better from here. This is as beloved as the Biden administration is going to get.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 20 HOURS AGO