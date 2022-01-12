Rising costs: Which items increased the most in 2021?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nobody likes rising prices, but as Americans got back to work last year and the recovery began, the cost of almost everything has gone up, too.
The inflation rate has now hit its highest level in nearly 40 years.
Since 1992, the annual inflation rate has been around 3 percent, between one and 4 percent each year. But in 2021 inflation hit 7 percent, the highest since Ronald Reagan was president. And while economists think it will come down this year, inflation will take a toll out of everyone’s wallet.
The consumer price index – or CPI – is the...
