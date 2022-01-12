ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising costs: Which items increased the most in 2021?

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow has inflation affected your wallet? The U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday released some startling price increases for 2021 on a variety of items. Their index said the price of all items rose 7 percent in...

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation inequality: Poorest Americans are hit hardest by soaring prices on necessities

The fastest rate of inflation in 40 years is hurting families across the U.S. who are seeing ever-higher prices for everything from meat and potatoes to housing and gasoline. But behind the headline number that’s been widely reported is something that often gets overlooked: Inflation affects different households in different ways – and sometimes hurts those with the least, the most. Inflation, as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is designed to track the price increases in a typical U.S. household’s basket of goods. The problem is spending bundles differ across households. For example, a family in the lowest...
BUSINESS
rhodybeat.com

How to account for a rising cost of living

Cost of living is a significant component of financial planning. The cost of living may dictate where people live and work, and a high cost of living can influence how individuals spend their free time. Data from Statistics Canada indicates that consumer prices rose 4.1 percent and 5.3 percent in...
SMALL BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Americans squeezed by rising housing costs

Homeowners and renters alike are feeling a nationwide crunch due to rising housing costs. In addition to a recent mortgage rate surge, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed shelter costs, which account for nearly one-third of the CPI, rose 0.4% in December and 3.3% from a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Economists Predict Highest Inflation Rate In 40 Years Should Ease Later In 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nobody likes rising prices, but as Americans got back to work last year and the recovery began, the cost of almost everything has gone up, too. The inflation rate has now hit its highest level in nearly 40 years. Since 1992, the annual inflation rate has been around 3 percent, between one and 4 percent each year. But in 2021 inflation hit 7 percent, the highest since Ronald Reagan was president. And while economists think it will come down this year, inflation will take a toll out of everyone’s wallet. The consumer price index – or CPI – is the...
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Cost of premiums, deductibles are an increasing burden on working Americans

Americans in employer-sponsored health plans saw the percentage of their income spent on insurance premiums and deductibles rise to 11.6% in 2020, up from 9.1% a decade earlier, according to a new report from the Commonwealth Fund. In addition, premium and deductible costs equaled more than 10% of income for...
HEALTH

