France wants US included in Ukraine peace talks

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeetings on the future of the Donbass have previously excluded Americans. US involvement in trying to create peace in eastern Ukraine should be welcomed, and Paris supports Washington joining the Normandy format designed to end the conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference...

