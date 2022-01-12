ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in east Bakersfield shooting identified

By Marisel Maldonado
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man killed in a shooting in east Bakersfield on Sunday has been identified as Fernando R. Bustamenteo of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Oregon Street and Miller Street for a report of a shooting at around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Bustamente, 43, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and medical responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

There is currently no suspect information, according to BPD. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield Police at 611-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

